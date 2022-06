METAIRIE, La. -- Dennis Allen's transition to the New Orleans Saints' head coaching job has been a smooth one by all accounts. “We’re such creatures of habit,” said the Saints’ former defensive coordinator, who confessed to one particular misstep from a few weeks ago. “I left the locker room and went up to my office, and I just walked up the back way and down the hall and walked into what is now [co-defensive coordinator] Ryan Nielsen’s office. And I was like, ‘Oh damn, I just walked into the wrong office.’

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO