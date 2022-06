Art Zany 06-24-22 A native of Minnesota, Dan Jorgensen grew up on a South Dakota farm, attended a one-room country school and was the first member of his family to attend college, earning degrees in journalism and public relations from South Dakota State University with further coursework in creative writing and film at Colorado State University. A U.S. Army infantry veteran, he also is an Honor Graduate from the U.S. Defense Information School (DINFOS).

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO