Many people around the country are resorting to camping for their getaways instead of traveling for vacations. Data shows that the number of campers has increased since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Since June is national camping month, local campsite Binghamton Bear Camp in Endicott, formally known as Pine Valley Campsite and RV Park, say they have already seen an uptick in campers since opening on May 1.

ENDICOTT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO