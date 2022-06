Fears are the root cause of many unhelpful behaviors at the office—and yes, at home too. Take for example, the boss who rewrites your powerpoint deck. The colleague who always seems to “forget” to CC you or invite you to important meetings. The direct report who has either gone non-communicative or just complains to HR about feeling overworked and disempowered in his role rather than talking to you about it. The board member who writes scathing emails, but is always your best friend on the phone.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO