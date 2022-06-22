Design Top 5: July 2022

Made from a staggering 2980 LEGO pieces, this mini replica of Boeri’s The Vertical Forest comes with 5 stories, residents, and an abundance of LEGO plants!. Stefano Boeri has carved a name for himself as one of the most talented contemporary architects. Embracing greenery as not an accessory but rather as an important tool, Boeri makes buildings that are vertical forests, with more plants than residents. The idea is to have a balance between urban settings and the environment itself, with the building being a miniature biosphere that cleanses the air around it, cuts sunlight, and becomes a beautiful emerald in a sea of concrete. Celebrating Boeri’s designs is TheCasleFan, a LEGO builder who has created a tiny replica of Boeri’s Milan project. The building is a scaled-down caricature of the original 2014 structure called Bosco Verticale, or Vertical Forest in Italian.

