Arkansas State

Crop insurance ratings, precision agriculture focus of Arkansas agricultural economist

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With farmers in the national spotlight amid soaring production costs, crop risk mitigation practices like crop insurance and futures options are more important than ever for the nation’s producers of food, fiber and fuel. Agricultural economists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research...

fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 5,032 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 5,032 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 4,351 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 718 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

House of Representatives passes Recovering America’s Wildlife Act

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Director Austin Booth applauded the passage of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act on Tuesday by the U.S. House of Representatives. Booth compared HR 2773 as the modern-day equivalent of the Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson Acts. These two pieces of legislation have funded the conservation efforts that fueled the greatest comeback story for wildlife management in the history of the world, Booth said.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, June 24, 2022: The death penalty

A quick dive into our archives revealed that of hundreds of polls since 2010, we’ve not asked readers for a straight up and down as to whether Arkansas should retain the death penalty. So, we’re asking that question through the weekend. Our view that we’ve expressed before is opposition because it’s unevenly applied. You’ve just got to be plain unlucky to be executed in the United States, and luck should have nothing to do with the process. It shouldn’t matter whether you live in any of the 27 states that allow it. It shouldn’t matter how well or how poorly you were represented in court, or if you were able to hire the best legal counsel. Why should a New York axe murderer have the knowledge that she will not be executed, while an Arkansas axe murdered might be left to wonder? And has been demonstrated in many cases, sometimes the verdicts are just wrong. Fairness and equity are at the basis of all of our laws. The lack of fairness and equality in the use of the death penalty are all the reasons we need to stop using it. If society is unwilling to execute everyone who deserves it, society should set aside its blood lust.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kait 8

Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Most people assume most worms are harmless, but that is not the case, as a dangerous species of a worm has been spotted in Arkansas. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas State University names 2022 graduates

Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Spring Commencement, held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium. The list includes graduates from 44 states and 16 other countries. Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kait 8

Lack of moisture leads to fewer mosquitoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even with the higher temperatures, many are enjoying the outdoors as it seems the mosquitoes have taken a hike. “I may have been bit by one or two this year compared to like how it was two years ago,” said Dakota Ratcliff, an employee of Mid-South Grassroots.
JONESBORO, AR
ed88radio.com

Grant program aims to help Arkansas dementia caregivers

Caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia can benefit from a new grant program led by the Arkansas Department of Human Services. The Dementia Respite Care Pilot Program is being headed by DHS, along Alzheimer’s Arkansas and the state chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Caregivers can get up to two $500 grants per year to help pay for respite care in-home or at a facility.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

How outdoor workers in Arkansas stay safe in the heat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Summer has officially begun, although we've felt the summer heat for quite a while now. Most of us have looked for ways to stay safe from the heat by staying indoors, or finding other ways to keep cool. Unfortunately, not everyone has that luxury. Especially...
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Millwood Lake in Arkansas Being Stocked With Florida Bass

If you love to fish the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is stocking Millwood Lake in Southwest Arkansas with a quarter of a million Florida bass. Hatchery trucks like the one below were seen delivering the fish to Millwood and other lakes around the state. There will be more fish headed to Millwood according to AGFC, there are expected to be 400,000 fingerlings to be shipped later this year.
FLORIDA STATE
flyfishings.art

Best Lake To Live On In Arkansas

Best Lake To Live On In Arkansas. But, where arkansas shines is in the cost of housing. We are rated #6 out of 27 top places to live in little rock, ar. September, may and october are the most pleasant months in bella vista, while january and december are the least comfortable months. #10 best places to live in arkansas.walnut valley. Guides pick you up at your houseboat and take you to the best spots to score striped bass.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas volunteer fire departments receive wildfire suppression kits

LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Rural Fire Protection program, managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, received $279,562.45 as part of the 2021 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant from the United States Forest Service to purchase and distribute 87 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments. The kits include equipment and gear necessary for the safe suppression of wildfires and have been delivered to the volunteer fire departments listed below.
ARKANSAS STATE
roadsbridges.com

Arkansas Officials launch new initiative to increase road safety

Arkansas traffic officials have launched the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Program, an initiative to help increase road safety in more rural parts of the state. The 12-month program is a public safety initiative aimed at increasing seat belt use and decreasing serious crashes. According to Arkansas State Police, the program will focus on some key areas, including education, enforcement, and engineering to encourage residents to buckle up when driving.
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

The heat's still on South Arkansas through Thursday

A heat advisory for Columbia County will remain in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. An advisory for Wednesday pegged a heat index value up to 107 degrees. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the Thursday advisory is for heat index values up to 109. Portions of...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

