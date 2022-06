PILSEN — More vintage shops are setting up on 18th Street in Pilsen. The owners of 18th Street Vintage and Just One Vintage — which operate as different businesses in the same storefront — relocated their brick-and-mortar store from 1616 W. 18th Place to 1549 W. 18th St. in hopes of growing and attracting more foot traffic. The shops opened in the new storefront last week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO