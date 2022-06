HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Cosmosphere announced Tuesday that it will host one of only three summer workshops for area teachers as part of Teachers in Space, a STEM education organization. Twenty-eight teachers from Cosmosphere’s LaunchLearning teacher fellowship will participate in the workshop July 12-15. During their time at the Cosmosphere, teachers will experience a simulated mission to low Earth orbit using Cosmosphere’s Astralis capsule-based simulator and mission control. They will also work with cutting-edge satellite technology provided by Teachers in Space.

