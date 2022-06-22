ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker City, OR

Host families needed for upcoming school year in Baker County

By Shannon McKone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKER CITY – Host families are still needed for exchange students this coming school year...

City of La Grande set to start Annual Fire Hydrant testing and maintenance

LA GRANDE – (From the City of La Grande) The City of La Grande will be starting their Annual Fire Hydrant testing and maintenance program July 5, 2022. The Public Works Department conducts these tests each year to identify the quantity of water available for firefighting purposes and to rid the City’s water distribution system of accumulations of sedimentation deposits over the past year. Be aware, although the water may be discolored or have a slight odor, it has still been treated and meets the requirements for potable water. We are working our way through the system as efficientlyas possible, but expect periods in which discolored water will be encountered.
LA GRANDE, OR
Ezra Meeker Monument revealed no time capsule like had been hoped

LA GRANDE – Yesterday afternoon a crowd of people gathered on the corner of B Ave and Walnut in La Grande; the location of a marker placed by Ezra Meeker in 1906. Meeker is known as an American pioneer who traveled the Oregon Trail by ox-drawn wagon as a young man, migrating from Iowa to the Pacific Coast.
LA GRANDE, OR
Sign up for the Driver Education Course this fall in Baker City

BAKER CITY – Fall driver education course information in Baker City has been announced. There are many benefits for those who participate in Driver Education including car insurance savings, and not being required to take another drive skills test if you have successfully completed the Driver Education Course. For...
BAKER CITY, OR
Baker City woman sentenced to 73 months in prison

BAKER COUNTY – (Release from Baker County District Attorney) On June 22, 2022, Pearl Adair, 41, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Shirtcliff to the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections for a period of 73 months. Ms. Adair had previously been ordered to complete substance abuse treatment and participate in the Baker County Mental Health Court. She failed to engage and comply with those requirements. Judge Shirtcliff noted that Ms. Adair had continued to commit property crimes over a two year period, culminating in a Burglary charge in October 2021, and that she had earned the 73 month sentence.
BAKER CITY, OR

