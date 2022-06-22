Host families needed for upcoming school year in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY – (Release from Baker County District Attorney) On June 22, 2022, Pearl Adair, 41, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Shirtcliff to the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections for a period of 73 months. Ms. Adair had previously been ordered to complete substance abuse treatment and participate in the Baker County Mental Health Court. She failed to engage and comply with those requirements. Judge Shirtcliff noted that Ms. Adair had continued to commit property crimes over a two year period, culminating in a Burglary charge in October 2021, and that she had earned the 73 month sentence.
