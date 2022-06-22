Host families needed for upcoming school year in Baker County

LA GRANDE – (From the City of La Grande) The City of La Grande will be starting their Annual Fire Hydrant testing and maintenance program July 5, 2022. The Public Works Department conducts these tests each year to identify the quantity of water available for firefighting purposes and to rid the City’s water distribution system of accumulations of sedimentation deposits over the past year. Be aware, although the water may be discolored or have a slight odor, it has still been treated and meets the requirements for potable water. We are working our way through the system as efficientlyas possible, but expect periods in which discolored water will be encountered.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO