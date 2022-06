The investigation into the harrowing events that preceded and followed the UEFA Champions League last month is currently underway in the French Senate. Thanks to fan and journalist Daniel Austin, whose work in the immediate aftermath of the final and following up on the issue over the last month has been excellent, we have a clearer picture of what went down on Tuesday morning, and afternoon. His Twitter feed has also been a great resource, with live tweets of the hearings. I recommend following him to keep up with the issue at hand.

