Diablo Immortal Has Already Made $24 Million Since June 2 Release

By Justin DeSales
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the data tracking website Appmagic, Diablo Immortal has been off to a good start financially despite some backlash on certain parts of the game. It has been nearly three weeks since Diablo Immortal launched on June 2, and they have already made over $24 million in that span. This...

