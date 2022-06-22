ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton-freewater, OR

M-F garbage rates are going up

By Terry Murry
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON-FREEWATER – Starting July 1, residential and commercial solid waste collection rates are going up in the city of Milton-Freewater. The city council recently voted to raise rates for...

seattlemedium.com

More Homeless Encampments To Be Removed

Washington state plans to remove homeless camps near freeways. Thurston County OK’d a $5 million agreement to get it done. People camped near highways in Thurston County will be removed and offered housing solutions under a new agreement between the county and Washington state. Last week, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved an interagency agreement with the state Department of Commerce as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Rights-of-Way Initiative.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thelundreport.org

Thousands Of Oregonians Will Gain Free Health Care Coverage Starting In July

Thousands of low-income Oregonians who would qualify for Medicaid if they were legal residents will receive free health care insurance starting July 1. The Oregon Health Authority expects to enroll about 12,000 people who have had only state-paid emergency care in new government insurance for medical, mental health, dental and eye care. It will also offer prescriptions, tests, hospital care and medical transport. Like Medicaid, it will be free for patients.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregon Stimulus Payments Issued

As directed by the Oregon Legislature through House Bill 4157, the Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households later this week. Payments will be received by direct deposit or by check by July 1, 2022. To qualify households must...
OREGON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Washington license plate fees increase starting July 1

New funding for the Move Ahead Washington project will come when the cost of license plate fees across the state rise, starting on July 1. The nearly $17 billion transportation project includes many investments, such as $3 billion for public transportation, $1 billion for Washington’s portion of the Interstate 5 replacement bridge over the Columbia River, $3 billion for maintenance and preservation, and $5.4 billion toward carbon reduction and multimodal expansion.
philomathnews.com

Oregon starts sending $600 checks to low-income workers

More than 236,000 Oregon families will each start receiving a $600 payment this week under a new state law that aimed to aid low-income workers. Direct deposits or paper checks are going to people who lived in Oregon for the last six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, a tax break for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes. Single people who claimed the credit earned less than $16,000, while married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000.
KDRV

$600 assistance payments headed for 236,000 Oregon households this week

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households later this week. Payments will be received by direct deposit or by check by July 1, 2022. To qualify households must have received the Earned Income Tax Credit...
Chronicle

Inslee Visits Cowlitz County, Says State Gas Tax Holiday Wouldn't Lower Prices in Washington

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee confirmed Thursday he is not considering a state gas tax holiday, despite the continuing high prices at the pump. President Joe Biden urged Congress Wednesday to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. Inslee told The Daily News temporarily ending the state gas tax would not lower high gas prices in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODF’s John Day Unit begins fire season June 27

JOHN DAY – Public and private lands protected by ODF in Grant, Harney and Wheeler Counties will begin fire season Monday, June 27th. Find the full details below in the release from the Oregon Dept. of Forestry:. (Press Release provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District)...
JOHN DAY, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon to begin sending $600 stimulus payments to low-income workers this week

More than 200,000 Oregon workers will receive $600 checks from the state as soon as this week. Oregon lawmakers in March approved the one-time stimulus payments for certain low-income workers. The payments will go to Oregonians who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020, a tax break for low-income working households, and lived within the state in the last six months of that year.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

Inslee Joins Oregon and California Governors in 'Multi-State Commitment' to Abortion Access

OLYMPIA - The governors of California, Oregon and Washington today issued a Multi-State Commitment to "defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states," according to a statement from Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Office.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Controversy Brewing Over Eastern Washington Candidate 'Packing' gun During Debate

A Republican congressional candidate from the Tri-Cities said he was “packing” a firearm while at a debate at a high school in north-central Washington earlier this week. The comments from Kennewick Republican Brad Klippert come amid heightened discussions about gun control and how to keep schools safe following the deaths of 19 children and two teachers this month in Uvalde, Texas. And he may not have been the only candidate at the forum who was armed.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Gresham Outlook

Oregon BottleDrop brings back statewide treasure hunt

Six commemorative, green bottles to be hidden in parks; winners choose nonprofit for donationA statewide treasure hunt in the vein of Willy Wonka is returning to Oregon next month. Six golden bottles will be hidden in local parks and trails by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, the nonprofit steward of the bottle bill and parent of Oregon's BottleDrop. The 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt will take place from July 6-10 with six commemorative, green-colored bottles stashed in different geographic zones. The winners get to keep the bottle and select a partner nonprofit organization to receive a $1,000 donation through...

