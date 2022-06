Country music legend Garth Brooks has added a final stop on his 2022 Stadium Tour. He’ll take the stage at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, August 6. It’s Garth’s first trip to Houston in seven years, and it’ll be his first time performing at NRG Stadium. Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans are encouraged to only purchase the “all inclusive” $98.95 tickets from the site. Check out the video announcement below.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO