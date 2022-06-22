ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced on Wednesday. No other details about his death were released by the team. "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team said in a statement...

ClutchPoints

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’

Wednesday morning brought some tragic news as it was announced that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away on Tuesday night. The cause of death is currently unknown, but a police spokeswoman offered some insight into the situation. There is no suspicion of foul play. However, she does believe an overdose could be the cause. […] The post Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Beloved former NFL star Tony Siragusa dies 'in his sleep' aged 55: Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle is the SECOND Ravens player to die this week after 26-year-old linebacker Jaylon Ferguson

Tony Siragusa, a longtime NFL player and fan favorite, has died aged 55. Siragusa's broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The cause of death has not been made public, but Siragusa reportedly died in his sleep on Monday. 'This is a really sad...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Player Dead At 26

On Wednesday morning, the Baltimore Ravens announced heartbreaking news about pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson. In a statement from the team this morning, the Ravens announced Ferguson passed away. He was just 26 years old. "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," a statement from the team...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Tony Siragusa, 1967-2022

R.I.P. Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images) Former NFL defensive lineman for the Colts and Ravens, Tony Siragusa, died at the age of 55. Condolences to the family of one of the more colorful people to don a uniform and hold a microphone.Tony Siragusa Todd Warshaw /AllsportTony Siragusa Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesTony Siragusa Andy Lyons/ALLSPORTTony Siragusa (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)Tony Siragusa (Photo by DAVID MAXWELL / AFP)Tony Siragusa Photo By Paul Abell-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports CopyrightTony Siragusa Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports11
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa Dead At 55

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. The news comes on the same day that linebacker Jaylen Ferguson was confirmed dead. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ray Lewis Reacts To Death Of Ex-Teammate Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Over the past few hours, his former teammates like Jamal Adams and Brad Jackson issued statements about his passing. Later this afternoon, legendary Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis remembered his longtime friend as well.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL not holding supplemental draft for third straight year

The NFL has not held what's known as the supplemental draft since before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way leagues around the world conduct business. That aspect of the offseason won't change this time around. As Josh Alper explained for Pro Football Talk, teams were informed by the league Friday...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Running Back Has Reportedly Died

The NFL world lost one of its all-time great running backs on Thursday with the passing of Hugh McElhenny. He was 93 years old. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that McElhenny passed away. They included a tribute package highlighting his career, which spanned from 1952 to 1964.
NFL

