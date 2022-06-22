ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Milan Ultras Release Statement Ahead Of Romelu Lukaku Transfer: "We Took Note Of Betrayal"

By Nasir Jabbar
 2 days ago
​Inter Milan ultras have released a spiky statement ahead of Romelu Lukaku's arrival from Chelsea. The Serie A club have agreed a deal to sign Lukaku on a season-long loan from the Premier League side. It comes just a year after he joined the Blues for a staggering £97.5...

