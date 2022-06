Copenhagen-based brand Wood Wood is set to open an ARTEFACT pop-up store at this year’s Roskilde Festival. Created using fabrics from Wood Wood collections and reusable construction materials, the forthcoming store was developed in partnership with the architecture firm Studio Gestalt. Housed in the pop-up will be a variety of pre-worn Wood Wood garments from its take-back program ARTEFACT. Additionally, customers will be able to return Wood Wood pieces in exchange for a voucher. Aside from Wood Wood exclusive pieces, the pop-up will carry previous season clothes and accessories from Nike, Baserange, OpéraSPORT and Sun Buddies.

