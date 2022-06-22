ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Woman left botched after traveling to Mexico for cosmetic procedure

By Claudia Puente
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – One woman is fighting to get her life back after receiving a bacterial infection following an elective surgery in Mexico.

“I hate that I did it. I wish I never did that and I’d beat myself up about it all the time,” said Shantae Eddington.

Edington traveled to Mexico on May 18th for Lipo-360, a liposuction procedure that is used to shape the midsection all the way around the body. Eddington says she wanted the surgery to boost her self confidence but said the doctor did more than what she asked for.

“I’ve been wanting the surgery because I didn’t like that I had a big stomach and love handles,” said Eddington, “he also mentioned that I only was supposed to get lipo 360. He mentioned that he went on ahead and did mega lipo, I didn’t have enough fat for mega lipo. I only had enough for regular lipo 360.”

Within five days of the procedure, Eddington was back in Lubbock in the hospital.

“As soon as I got out of surgery, of course I had pain in my back, and it was more pain than everywhere else and that’s where it started eating at it,” said Eddington.

Eddington says the doctors told her she had developed a flesh eating bacteria known as Necrotizing Fasciitis.

“There was a plastic surgeon and  he said it was from the lipo tool not being sterile,” said Eddington.

Eddington says the Mexican physician also attempted to do liposuction on her breasts, another procedure she did not ask for.

“I noticed I have like marks under there but I was wondering why if he was just doing lipo 360, and according to my paperwork at the hospital, that’s what he tried to do,” said Eddington.

Eddington says her life and body have now been changed forever.

“I just want to be back to myself. I just want to be back to myself because my life was fine, I was just too insecure about my body,” said Eddington.

Eddington says the Mexican Physician has blocked her from all forms of contact following her procedure.


Eddington has a gofundme to help with medical expenses, you can click here to donate.

