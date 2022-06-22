Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

CNN Sports

CNN — Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Tuesday night, the team announced Wednesday.

He was 26.

“We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

No cause of death was given.

“The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time,” Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, said in a statement to NFL.com.

The Louisiana Tech prospect was drafted by Baltimore in the third round in 2019.

Nicknamed “Sack Daddy,” in college Ferguson broke the all-time NCAA record for career sacks with 45.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.