A Volga man has died of injuries sustained in a head-on crash north of Bruce last week. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department says the crash involving a pickup and a sport utility vehicle happened June 14, 2022, at the intersection of 468th Avenue and 199th Street. One of the vehicles failed to move to the side of the road when approaching the crest of the hill, and crashed into the other vehicle.

2 DAYS AGO