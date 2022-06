Overlooked for years, the painting would prove to be a foundational work of modern art. When Henri Matisse painted The Red Studio in fall of 1911, it was met with discontent from Sergei Shchukin, a Russian textile magnate and patron of the artist, who commissioned the work. When a journalist asked about the painting shortly after, even Matisse himself was not sure as to why he created the piece in the way he did.

