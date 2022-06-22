Ninja Kitchen is doing a ‘fakeaway’ pop-up with Isaac Carew

Book a private dining room in Miami and make your special occasion feel extra memorable. From Coral Gables to South Beach to the Design District, Miami’s best private dining rooms offer an easy way to host a stylish soiree for parties large and small, whether it’s an engagement celebration, a graduation bash or birthday celebration. These spaces are suitable for all types of occasions and complement every festivity. Our picks also cover a range of cuisines, be it a secluded table at one of Miami’s best Italian restaurants or an enclosed space at one of the most romantic restaurants in Miami. Plus, you’ll find these bookable spots at a range of price points. Below, the 10 best dining rooms to book the next time you’re looking to entertain.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO