Ninja Kitchen is doing a ‘fakeaway’ pop-up with Isaac Carew

BrooklynONE productions is bringing back its Shakespeare Festival for the first time in three years at Industry City with performances of Romeo + Juliet, which will be an energetic, fast-paced, passionate version of the story, while taking in the fun, vibe and culture of the Industry City campus, the company says. It'll run through the summer so there will plenty of opportunities to experience it. bkONE founded the Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival in 2013 to bring the NYC Outdoor Shakespeare tradition to areas of South Brooklyn. Previously held in Owls Head Park, the move to Industry City allows the productions to benefit from lighting, sound, and additional production advantages, as well as offering the audience all the food, beverage and retail options located at Industry City. The shows will be held at The Bandshell in Courtyard 1/2 at Industry City. Food and drink will be available during the play, exclusively provided by Hometown BBQ.
