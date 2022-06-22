ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Ninja Kitchen is doing a ‘fakeaway’ pop-up with Isaac Carew

By Annette Richardson
Time Out Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoodies, this is a call to grab your cutlery weapon of choice and head down to Shoreditch Boxpark on Saturday July 2. Like a siren song luring hungry Londoners on to the rocks, Ninja Kitchen has teamed up with chef and model Isaac Carew to deliver us a treat with a...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
floor8.com

Kevin Hart to open plant-based fast food restaurant

Kevin Hart will be opening a plant-based fast food restaurant, Hart House, in Los Angeles later this year! According to an article published by Eater LA, the actor is set to open not one but two restaurants, with the first of the restaurants opening this summer and will feature "vegan burgers, “chicken” sandwiches and nuggets, fries, tots, salads, and milkshakes."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Popular Frozen Pizza, Calzone Hit With Recall

White Rabbit Pizza, a U.K. brand of ready-made pizza and calzone products, was hit with a recall dated May 25, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced. The pizzas in question were all marketed as vegan, but it was discovered it featured milk as an unexpected ingredient. The contamination would be dangerous for those with a sensitivity or allergy to milk if they consume the product. It would also be harmful to those who with vegan diets, avoiding dairy products.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Carew
deseret.com

Chick-fil-A has a new summer milkshake

Chick-fil-A is officially bringing back the peach milkshake for the summer. The fast-food chain will start selling this seasonal menu item starting Monday, June 13. According to Fox News, the peach milkshake was introduced in 2009, featuring the Chick-fil-A ice cream handspun with peaches and “topped with whipped cream and a cherry.”
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Secret Menu Features Controversial New Burger

It's no secret that just about every fast-food chain has a secret menu, but one fan-created item on the McDonald's Secret Menu is generating plenty of buzz, for better or for worse. Alongside things like the Poor Man's Big Mac and the McCrepe, the Secret Menu also boasts the McNasty burger menu hack, and it certainly lives up to its name.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Good Food#Vegan#Food Drink#Londoners#Brits#Kimchi Beef Burgers
The Daily South

We Did It! The Cajun Rice is Back at Popeyes

Popeyes is celebrating its 50th anniversary by resurrecting the Cajun Rice side for a limited time. The news comes after its gut-wrenching move to discontinue the beloved side last year, which reportedly resulted in thousands of tweets from customers demanding its return. According to a news release, Popeyes "recognized the...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out Global

The 10 best private dining rooms in Miami

Book a private dining room in Miami and make your special occasion feel extra memorable. From Coral Gables to South Beach to the Design District, Miami’s best private dining rooms offer an easy way to host a stylish soiree for parties large and small, whether it’s an engagement celebration, a graduation bash or birthday celebration. These spaces are suitable for all types of occasions and complement every festivity. Our picks also cover a range of cuisines, be it a secluded table at one of Miami’s best Italian restaurants or an enclosed space at one of the most romantic restaurants in Miami. Plus, you’ll find these bookable spots at a range of price points. Below, the 10 best dining rooms to book the next time you’re looking to entertain.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Global

Milk Bar is open at the Market!

If summer in Montréal had a flavour, it would be ice cream. From swirls of soft serve to the classic hard stuff, the city has so many options to choose from. Looking for the scoop? It doesn’t get any tastier than city favourite Mlle Catherine Café+Gelato’s artisanal gelato and sorbet.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

The best of Tottenham, picked by a cool local

Ifeyinwa and Emeka Frederick are the owners of Chuku’s, a Nigerian tapas restaurant in Tottenham. Here are their picks of the best places to hit up next time you're in the area. 1. Electric Grubb. Ifey ‘The food at this Caribbean takeaway is one thing, but the owners embody...
NFL
Time Out Global

Maybe Sammy has taken out the top Aussie spot in Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards

Sydney's favourite Golden Age glamour cocktail bar, Maybe Sammy, has proven once again that it has what it takes to compete on the world stage. Overnight, the kitschy "hotel lobby bar, without the hotel" has been named as a top four finalist across three different categories in the US-based Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Spirited Awards. Under the best international cocktail bar banner – alongside Barcelona's Two Schmucks, and London's Tayēr + Elementary and Satan's Whiskers – Maybe Sammy has outshone a whole swathe of stellar bars around the world.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

Snoop around a secret Thames island that’s only open twice a year

Where in London can you find a giant upturned ice-cream cone bursting out of someone’s roof, gardens full of headless mannequins, a nature reserve and a working boatyard? Eel Pie Island, a tiny Thames mudflat in Twickenham, may only be 500m long, but it manages to pack in a whole lot of weird and wonderful stuff.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

A London pub is selling a beer that costs £80 a pint

We’re all becoming used to the price of beer in London getting a bit obscene. But a pint that costs £80? What’s it made of? Liquid gold? Diamond dust suspended in the bottled tears of BTS?. Whatever, it had better be good. The beer is currently being...
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival

BrooklynONE productions is bringing back its Shakespeare Festival for the first time in three years at Industry City with performances of Romeo + Juliet, which will be an energetic, fast-paced, passionate version of the story, while taking in the fun, vibe and culture of the Industry City campus, the company says. It'll run through the summer so there will plenty of opportunities to experience it. bkONE founded the Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival in 2013 to bring the NYC Outdoor Shakespeare tradition to areas of South Brooklyn. Previously held in Owls Head Park, the move to Industry City allows the productions to benefit from lighting, sound, and additional production advantages, as well as offering the audience all the food, beverage and retail options located at Industry City. The shows will be held at The Bandshell in Courtyard 1/2 at Industry City. Food and drink will be available during the play, exclusively provided by Hometown BBQ.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy