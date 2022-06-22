Snoop around a secret Thames island that’s only open twice a year

A 101-year-old from the Netherlands has been reunited with a painting that was stolen from her father by the Nazis in 1940. Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck said she was amazed to see the painting again, which had hung in her family home in Arnhem during her childhood. The 1683 portrait of Steven Wolters by Caspar Netscher, a Dutch master, was a dear possession of her father, Joan Hendrik Smidt van Gelder, a doctor and director of the city’s children’s hospital. The painting is one among a long list of artwork that was looted by Nazis and finally finding a way back to the rightful owner. Bischoff van Heemskerck never lost hope of finding the painting by the artist Netscher, whose work is displayed in the National Gallery in London, reported The Guardian. She has decided to sell the piece of art through Sotheby’s so her family can benefit from the proceeds.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO