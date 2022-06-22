ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

A look back at this week in Surprise history

By Independent Newsmedia
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago

Here is a look at Surprise history through the years on this week, compiled from archives of Independent Newsmedia, Newspapers.com and the city of Surprise historical records:

1963

Mayor William F. Williams earns his second term as mayor after a Town Council vote.

1975

Town Council approves final adoption of fiscal year 1976 budget at $306,221. It includes a 5% salary increase for town employees as well as money for a new garbage truck.

1977

The Institute of Cultural Affairs held a town hall meeting at Surprise Elementary School. Mayor George Cumbie, who began his fifth term, and the Rev. William Tharp were speakers.

1989

New Surprise Mayor Roy Villanueva immediately faces a recall challenge from George Cumbie, the man he replaced for not representing the “best interests” of Surprise.

1997

Surprise annexes 320 acres of land between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue within land the city strip-annexed in 1978.

1998

City officials are in talks with bringing retailers such as Target and Home Depot to the city after a developer buys 57 acres of land in the so-called “Golden Triangle” of surprise in the northwest section of Bell Road and Grand Avenue.

2001

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill opens for business in the Walmart Surprise Towne Center. Other planned businesses for the shopping center include: Ross, Pier 1 Imports, Streets of New York, Panda Express and Albina Golf Store. Stores already open include Michael’s, Jack in the Box, Rubio’s, Verizon Wireless and Allstate Insurance.

Comments / 0

 

