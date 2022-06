A huge spot on the Sun is getting bigger and pointing towards Earth – but there is nothing to worry about yet.Numerous news reports pointed to the growing spot and suggested that there could be reason to fear. It had grown dramatically – doubling in size over a space of 24 hours – and could send out a burst of intense radiation.But the solar weather is actually relatively relaxed. There are no major flares expected from the Sun, and none have been measured in recent days, according to experts at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.In fact, the organisation’s “space weather conditions”...

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO