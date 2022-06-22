Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed three-year veteran tight end Brandon Dillon. The 6-foot-5 250-pound tight end comes from the Minnesota Vikings, where he played in five games over the last three seasons. He caught... one pass for...
Ndamukong Suh’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is likely over, but he apparently has interest in signing with another team. In an appearance Monday on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” Suh confirmed that he would like to continue playing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday about what Suh said during his appearance. On Tuesday, Suh quote-tweeted Schefter’s tweet with a message that indicated Suh’s interest in an AFC West team.
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
Just one day after signing tight end Brandon Dillon to their roster, the New Orleans Saints released Kahale Warring. Warring, a former third-round pick out of San Diego State, started his career with the Houston Texans. He then had brief stints with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mike Brown has officially taken over as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings after spending the past six seasons as assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. Naturally, one of the biggest questions about his decision is: WHY?. While the position is a promotion, it is definitely worth wondering...
The Los Angeles Lakers entered Thursday without any picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. That reportedly changed, as they made a move to snag a second-round selection. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers acquired pick No. 35 from the Orlando Magic for a future second-round choice and cash. Los...
The Charlotte Hornets know there is a possibility that they could lose Miles Bridges this offseason, but they are reluctant to see that happen. They may be looking to move some salary around in order to free up some money for Bridges. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Hornets have...
Five-star safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has narrowed his list to four schools- Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Alabama. “Coach (Nick) Saban is a great coach and the best of the best go there.”. Texas A&M. “I have...
The NFL has not held what's known as the supplemental draft since before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way leagues around the world conduct business. That aspect of the offseason won't change this time around. As Josh Alper explained for Pro Football Talk, teams were informed by the league Friday...
The New Orleans Saints have agreed to an updated contract with veteran linebacker Demario Davis. ESPN NFL insider Field Yates provided monetary details of the contract extension. $2M in incentives in 2022-2024 ($6M max) His 2023 base salary drops from $8.5M to $8.25M, but he adds a $250K workout bonus...
The Detroit Pistons have traded star forward Jerami Grant to Portland in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick by way of Milwaukee, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroswki. Grant is coming off two of the best campaigns of his NBA career in Detroit, averaging 20.9 points per game over the last couple seasons.
A report that surfaced on Tuesday night about Bradley Beal’s contract situation appears to have taken the Washington Wizards star by surprise. Beal has a $36.4 million player option for next season that he is widely expected to decline. He has yet to announce a decision, but Michael Scotto of HoopsHype said on Tuesday that a league source told him Beal will decline the option. Shortly after that report was published, Beal seemingly responded on Twitter.
Can anyone stop Gunther? It’s a fair questions and one that might get answered tonight on WWE SmackDown from Austin, Texas.
The Ring General has only been on the main WWE roster for a few months, but he’s already made quite the impression, running through everyone in his way. That includes Ricochet, who was the WWE Intercontinental Champion and on a pretty nice run of his own … until he ran into Gunther.
The question is what Ricochet can do the second time around that’s any different than the first. But like they say, that’s why we watch.
Another Superstar with gold on his mind is Drew McIntyre. But his sights are set on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship held by Roman Reigns. How can he get his shot at the Tribal Chief? He’s planning on letting the world know tonight.
If you can’t watch the action as it happens tonight in Austin, bookmark this page and check back as we update it with the latest WWE SmackDown live results.
11
In the weeks leading up to the NBA draft, rumors of potential deals have been running wild. Those rumors included the Los Angeles Clippers, who were reportedly interested in shopping a key guard. According to multiple reports, the Clippers were poking around about a potential Luke Kennard trade. The former...
Fresh off of their heartbreaking NBA Finals defeat to the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics are reportedly looking to be active in Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft. The Celtics currently have just one pick in the draft (No. 53 in the second round), and it looks like they’re interested in making a splash in the […]
The post RUMOR: Celtics willing to part ways with 2 young studs ahead of 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
When a team adds a name like Tyrann Mathieu, there’s no question what the expectations are for that player. But before he can lead with his voice, the former LSU star knows he has to lead by example. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Kevin Garnett once famously said, “Anything’s possible.” It turns out that same quote could apply to Rudy Gobert’s future as well. In an episode this week of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves have interest in Gobert. O’Connor also confirmed the report that Minnesota is eyeing another notable center as well.
Comments / 0