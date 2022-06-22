Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon

Can anyone stop Gunther? It’s a fair questions and one that might get answered tonight on WWE SmackDown from Austin, Texas. The Ring General has only been on the main WWE roster for a few months, but he’s already made quite the impression, running through everyone in his way. That includes Ricochet, who was the WWE Intercontinental Champion and on a pretty nice run of his own … until he ran into Gunther. The question is what Ricochet can do the second time around that’s any different than the first. But like they say, that’s why we watch. Another Superstar with gold on his mind is Drew McIntyre. But his sights are set on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship held by Roman Reigns. How can he get his shot at the Tribal Chief? He’s planning on letting the world know tonight. If you can’t watch the action as it happens tonight in Austin, bookmark this page and check back as we update it with the latest WWE SmackDown live results. 11

