Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon

By Andrew_Bell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed three-year veteran tight end Brandon Dillon. The 6-foot-5 250-pound tight end comes from the Minnesota Vikings, where he played in five games over the last three seasons. He caught... one pass for...

