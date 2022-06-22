ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

Woman critically injured in I-65 crash in Boone Co.

By Lucas Gonzalez
 2 days ago
BOONE COUNTY — A woman was critically injured in a crash early Wednesday on Interstate 65 that caused her car to become wedged underneath a semitrailer, police say.

That wreck closed all southbound lanes of I-65 near the I-865 interchange for about five hours in its aftermath, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Troopers were dispatched about 4:15 a.m. to the scene, which was just south of I-865, for a report of a serious crash. Once there, they found the woman's car heavily damaged underneath the trailer.

The woman was outside of her car and on the ground seriously injured and later transported to a local hospital. She was the car's sole occupant.

An initial investigation found the woman was driving southbound "at a high rate of speed" when she collided with the semitrailer, which was going at the posted speed limit. The car then spun into the side of another semitrailer, then back underneath the first one.

Investigators do not believe the driver was ejected but likely climbed out of the car or was helped out by bystanders.

An investigation is ongoing.

