Cocke County, TN

County opens cooling stations for those needing relief from heat

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

Due to the possibility of high temperatures the next few days, Cocke County has decided to open cooling stations throughout the county. If you find yourself in a situation where you have no relief from the heat and are unable to stay with friends or family, the following cooling stations will be open today through Friday, June 24, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Locations include: Newport Community Center Gymnasium, Cosby Volunteer Fire Department and Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department.

There will be bottled water available at each of the stations. If you need transportation to a cooling station, please call 423-623-3064 and ask that a deputy be sent to transport you to and from a cooling station. Please note that emergency calls will come before transports to one of these locations. Be patient, and someone will help you as quickly as possible.

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
