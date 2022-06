On the job in White Rock is Atomic City Transit’s Bandelier shuttle bus driver Anthony Haven waiting for passengers to load up Wednesday at the Visitor Center on N.M. 4 a the short ride to Bandelier National Monument. The shuttle bus schedule and pay station to enter Bandelier is posted at the bus stop but best to speak with Visitor Center staff about the many sites to see throughout Los Alamos County. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photos by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.

WHITE ROCK, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO