Five Straight Days Of Line Painting On North Street In Pittsfield
By Tom Conklin
WBEC AM
2 days ago
Line painting on North Street in Pittsfield: June 26th -30th!. The City of Pittsfield has scheduled some line painting that will likely impact travel, but hopefully not too badly. A media release from the Office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer says that the line painting has been scheduled to take place...
MassDOT and the city of Westfield are being asked by Columbia Greenway Rail Trail to provide more details about when work on the Elm Street Bridge and the Central Section of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail will begin.
Crews working on the $64 million initiative to transform the former Court Square Hotel in downtown Springfield into market-rate housing say the project takes them back in time. Actually, it takes them to several different periods of time — from the property’s days as prominent hotel to more recent days, when it hosted a popular tavern and several other businesses. While doing this time-traveling, these same crews are living in the present and confronting a number of challenges as they usher in the next chapter in this property’s intriguing history.
Pittsfield Mayor Linda M. Tyer was on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Thursday to discuss a variety of topics including the situation at Wahconah Park. The park's grandstand was deemed unsafe by the city's engineers and a "makeshift" grandstand was put in place this year so Suns fans could attend games this year.
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Berkshire County man has one million reasons to smile after his wife made a recent errand run. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that William Cassavant of Pittsfield asked his wife to pick up two scratch tickets while she was running errands. She stopped at Lipton Mart in Pittsfield, but the store was closed for five minutes. She decided to wait for it to reopen, bought “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” tickets, and brought them home.
The town of Amherst has signed a contract with MassPowerChoice, an aggregation services company is to implement an inter-municipal community choice aggregation (CCA) to help reduce the local and state carbon footprint.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city's congressional delegation is taking notice of the 70-year-old flood chutes that contain the Hoosic River. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in North Adams on Friday afternoon to view the failing panels in the Willow Dell section and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal has a $200,000 earmark in a House appropriations bill for a study on upgrading the system.
Yes, it's true, Berkshire County residents. Thanks to the caring, thoughtful folks at the Cristian Center, there will be another free lunch program offered at several locations in Pittsfield this summer. According to a media statement on their Facebook page, the Christian Center will be making free lunches available at...
Well, there's no doubt that Berkshire County gets its fair share of bear activity. It's that time of year when Berkshire residents definitely want to refrain from putting their trash out by the curb the night before garbage pick up. I used to put my trash out at night on a regular basis until I got burned. One morning at about 3:30 I spent a half-hour cleaning up my garbage that was knocked over and torn into in the middle of the night. The incident made me late for work and I learned a valuable lesson. I'll never make that mistake again.
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — It's Schenectady's version of the Hatfields and McCoys. A feud between next-door neighbors that's grown out of control and has drawn the attention of everyone around. Neighbor 1: "It’s ridiculous." Neighbor 2: "I don't know what sparked it or what happened, but it's now...
The temperatures are going to be hot in Berkshire County this weekend, and I’m guessing many people will be setting up their air conditioners for the first time this year. I know we had some scorching hot days in May, but I know a lot of stubborn people here in the Berkshires that won’t take out their AC until June.
The quarry and former ski area at Mount Tom is are more than just open space. It’s a regional treasure, the likes of which are all too easy to take for granted. Until it is no longer there. Thankfully, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation has stepped in...
Alf Barbalunga is the Chief Probation Officer of the Southern Berkshire District Court. It’s the second-largest in Massachusetts, comprising 15 towns in the southwestern corner of the state. Now, the 50-year-old is challenging Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler in the September 6th Democratic primary. Bowler is seeking a third six-year term. Over 20 years in law enforcement, Barbalunga has worked for both the Berkshire and Suffolk County sheriffs’ offices, and was the youngest and longest-serving president of the Massachusetts Chief Probation Officer Association until he stepped down in May. Barbalunga won the 2022 Chief Probation Officer Advocacy Award this spring. He tells WAMC that under Bowler’s leadership, the community isn’t seeing results around education and treatment for detainees in the sheriff’s care — and that the office is overspending in the wrong areas.
Berkshire County in the summertime is a prime spot for live music. Really. You could schedule your entire summer around going to see bands do what they do best. Whether's it's Sounds of Summer at the VFW in Great Barrington, Live on the Lake at Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park at Noel Field in North Adams, Tanglewood in Lenox, The Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series, Berkshire Busk in downtown Great Barrington, etc. you could pack plenty of live music into your schedule. One can't really argue that Berkshire residents love getting out of the house to check out live music in the summertime. It always surprises me when somebody complains about being bored in Berkshire County with everything that is available right in our own backyard.
