Five Straight Days Of Line Painting On North Street In Pittsfield

Berkshire County in the summertime is a prime spot for live music. Really. You could schedule your entire summer around going to see bands do what they do best. Whether's it's Sounds of Summer at the VFW in Great Barrington, Live on the Lake at Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park at Noel Field in North Adams, Tanglewood in Lenox, The Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series, Berkshire Busk in downtown Great Barrington, etc. you could pack plenty of live music into your schedule. One can't really argue that Berkshire residents love getting out of the house to check out live music in the summertime. It always surprises me when somebody complains about being bored in Berkshire County with everything that is available right in our own backyard.

1 DAY AGO