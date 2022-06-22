ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat advisory until 8 p.m.

By Avaionia Smith
Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are halfway through the week, but the heat remains the trending topic. We are under a Heat Advisory...

Heat remains the trending topic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Yesterday we broke another record with high temperatures, and today we are set to break another one. The forecast temperature for today is expected to be 101 degrees, and the record was set back in 1944 at 100 degrees. This will be the third day in a row that we are expecting record challenging heat.
Record-challenging heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! It is the same story just a different day! The heat is still on, with highs soaring in the triple digits. We had the hottest day of the year so far yesterday with a high of 103 degrees tying the record set back in 1944. Today the trend continues with another record challenging heat day. The record was set back in 2006 with a high of 101 degrees, and today’s forecast temperature is 101 degrees.
First Alert: The A/C will be essential again for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The upper-level heat dome that’s been baking us will continue to do just that through this weekend. However, the core of it will shift a little farther west for Wednesday and Thursday. This will allow for a few more showers to pop-up due to less sinking air overhead to suppress it. The coverage will still be hit & miss, so if you don’t get rain at the right time... temps could still reach near 100 degrees. Regardless, heat index values will surely range anywhere from 102-108.
Another day of record heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We continue to bake across the South due to an upper-level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome). It’s leading to constant above average highs...including record heat. We’ve had several record highs and lows this June, and today adds to it. A new record was set in Meridian... reaching 102 degrees.
kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Spreading Across Mississippi

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five cities had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. The worst of the heat today should be in west-central and south Mississippi, where a heat advisory remains in effect. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia.
