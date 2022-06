Economic recession talk remains the focal point on Wall Street this week, which means whatever stock market rebounds emerge will probably be short-lived. The second day of testimony from Fed Chair Powell confirmed that they are data-dependent and completely committed to bringing down inflation. Powell wants to bring down inflation and preserve the labor market recovery, which will prove the be difficult. The Fed is locked in on the position to stick to its course of beating inflation even at the expense of recession and job losses.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO