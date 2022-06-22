ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer Glen, IL

2 members of Orland Park family killed in Homer Glen crash that injured 4 others

By Anna Roberts
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9j3g_0gIUWdrU00

HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Authorities in Will County issued an update in a crash that killed two people and left four others in critical condition.

At around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of 143rd Street and King Road in Homer Glen on the report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Preliminary reports indicate that a driver of a Nissan SUV was traveling westbound when he went into oncoming traffic. The driver of that car has been identified as 37-year-old Chris Haramija of Joliet.

The Nissan struck a Lincoln SUV driven by a 55-year-old man who refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Will County’s Sheriff’s Office said the Nissan then struck a Hyundai head on causing the engine compartment to catch fire and engulf into flames.  The Hyundai was driven by a 49-year-old woman who suffered extensive injuries. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Additional, the woman was traveling with a front seat passenger, a 77-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said a second passenger, a 73-year-old woman, was in the back seat and died at the scene.

The three were family members and were from Orland Park, the sheriff’s office said. Their names have not yet been released.

Haramija was transported to an area hospital with multiple injuries.  He was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and transportation of open alcohol.

Authorities said his front seat passenger, a 41-year-old man suffered extensive injuries and is in critical condition.   The rear seat passenger, a 33-year-old man, was transported to the hospital hospital with multiple injuries. He is stabilized at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Homer, IL
Orland Park, IL
Accidents
City
Homer Glen, IL
Will County, IL
Accidents
Homer Glen, IL
Crime & Safety
Orland Park, IL
Crime & Safety
Will County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Will County, IL
City
Orland Park, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora police investigating fatal train crash

The Aurora Police Department is investigating a fatal train versus pedestrian crash at the crossing on Prairie Street between Orchard Road and South Barnes Road. Police say the victim was pronounced dead on-scene. Police and the BNSF railway are looking into the circumstances of the crash.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

Oak Park Neighbors Stunned After 18-Year-Old Killed During Robbery

A chilling crime has stunned residents in suburban Oak Park, as two assailants shot and killed an 18-year-old woman in the parking lot of a gas station Wednesday morning. According to police, two men approached Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe in the parking lot of a BP station in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nissan#The Will County#Sheriff S Office
westsuburbanjournal.com

Oak Park shooting: Woman shot dead, dragged from vehicle, suspects flee in stolen car

OAK PARK, IL (June 22, 2022) | A woman was fatally shot in the head at point blank range and her vehicle was stolen overnight in Oak Park, according to police officials. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a gas station in the 100 block of Chicago and Taylor Avenue, police said. A witness reported that two males had approached the woman from behind, fired a single shot to the head, stole items from the victim, removed her body from the vehicle, and fled the scene in the woman’s dark-colored Chrysler, according to police reports. The woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

2 dead, 3 critical following head-on crash in Homer Glen

Update: Authorities in Will County issued an update Wednesday with the ages and conditions of the people involved in the crash. HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Two people died and three others are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Homer Glen. At around 5:25 p.m., police responded to the area of 143rd […]
HOMER GLEN, IL
CBS Chicago

18-year-old man dead, 2 injured after shooting in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died and two people were injured after a shooting in Morgan Park early Friday morning. According to police, a group was standing outside in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue just after 2 a.m. when shots were fired. Around 50 shell casings were found on the street and bullets went through windows of nearby houses. An 18-year-old man died. A 31-year-old man is in critical condition and a 25-year-old woman is in fair condition at Christ Hospital. The shooter left the scene in a black sedan.No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Hyundai
abc57.com

Michigan City woman killed in S.R. 39 crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman from Michigan City died after colliding head on with a dump truck on Wednesday morning. Authorities say 32-year-old Ricquelle Wren’s vehicle drifted into the southbound lane as she was driving northbound near the 3000 block of State Road 39 in Scipio Township, hitting the truck as it was traveling in the opposite direction.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with burglarizing businesses

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing property from several businesses earlier this year. On January 6, 2022, numerous people broke into businesses on Chicago's North Side and stole property. Emma Murphy, 27, was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the crimes, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy