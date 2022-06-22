2 members of Orland Park family killed in Homer Glen crash that injured 4 others

HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Authorities in Will County issued an update in a crash that killed two people and left four others in critical condition.

At around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of 143rd Street and King Road in Homer Glen on the report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Preliminary reports indicate that a driver of a Nissan SUV was traveling westbound when he went into oncoming traffic. The driver of that car has been identified as 37-year-old Chris Haramija of Joliet.

The Nissan struck a Lincoln SUV driven by a 55-year-old man who refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Will County’s Sheriff’s Office said the Nissan then struck a Hyundai head on causing the engine compartment to catch fire and engulf into flames. The Hyundai was driven by a 49-year-old woman who suffered extensive injuries. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Additional, the woman was traveling with a front seat passenger, a 77-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said a second passenger, a 73-year-old woman, was in the back seat and died at the scene.

The three were family members and were from Orland Park, the sheriff’s office said. Their names have not yet been released.

Haramija was transported to an area hospital with multiple injuries. He was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and transportation of open alcohol.

Authorities said his front seat passenger, a 41-year-old man suffered extensive injuries and is in critical condition. The rear seat passenger, a 33-year-old man, was transported to the hospital hospital with multiple injuries. He is stabilized at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

