Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”

In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places , is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in West Virginia with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

You may also like: Famous actors from West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Webster County

– Homes built before 1939: 15.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.2%

– Median year built: 1972

– Total homes: 5,445

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mercer County

– Homes built before 1939: 15.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.8%

– Median year built: 1974

– Total homes: 30,007

Canva

#28. Wood County

– Homes built before 1939: 15.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 12.6%

– Median year built: 1969

– Total homes: 40,288

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Upshur County

– Homes built before 1939: 16.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.8%

– Median year built: 1977

– Total homes: 11,442

Canva

#26. Pleasants County

– Homes built before 1939: 16.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.8%

– Median year built: 1975

– Total homes: 3,406

You may also like: West Virginia is the #5 state where delivery drivers are paid the least

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Cabell County

– Homes built before 1939: 16.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.1%

– Median year built: 1968

– Total homes: 46,340

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Roane County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 13.4%

– Median year built: 1975

– Total homes: 7,438

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Braxton County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 15.8%

– Median year built: 1978

– Total homes: 7,438

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Randolph County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.0%

– Median year built: 1975

– Total homes: 14,271

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Greenbrier County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.6%

– Median year built: 1975

– Total homes: 19,306

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pendleton County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 16.2%

– Median year built: 1981

– Total homes: 5,233

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mineral County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.2%

– Median year built: 1973

– Total homes: 13,128

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Summers County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 13.8%

– Median year built: 1978

– Total homes: 7,715

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Preston County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 18.0%

– Median year built: 1979

– Total homes: 15,149

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#16. Brooke County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 4.6%

– Median year built: 1961

– Total homes: 10,778

You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from West Virginia over the last 20 years

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Fayette County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.4%

– Median year built: 1972

– Total homes: 21,470

Canva

#14. Tucker County

– Homes built before 1939: 20.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 15.8%

– Median year built: 1981

– Total homes: 5,360

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gilmer County

– Homes built before 1939: 20.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.4%

– Median year built: 1975

– Total homes: 3,591

Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Barbour County

– Homes built before 1939: 21.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.4%

– Median year built: 1974

– Total homes: 7,926

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lewis County

– Homes built before 1939: 24.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 19.7%

– Median year built: 1976

– Total homes: 7,976

You may also like: See how much of its wind energy potential West Virginia uses

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Harrison County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.1%

– Median year built: 1961

– Total homes: 31,721

OZinOH // Flickr

#9. Wetzel County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.0%

– Median year built: 1965

– Total homes: 8,193

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Taylor County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 13.0%

– Median year built: 1974

– Total homes: 7,513

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ritchie County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 12.6%

– Median year built: 1973

– Total homes: 5,917

Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#6. McDowell County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.1%

– Median year built: 1959

– Total homes: 11,182

You may also like: Highest rated beer in West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Marion County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.3%

– Median year built: 1959

– Total homes: 26,371

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Doddridge County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.3%

– Median year built: 1970

– Total homes: 3,915

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Marshall County

– Homes built before 1939: 30.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.8%

– Median year built: 1959

– Total homes: 15,750

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#2. Tyler County

– Homes built before 1939: 30.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 8.1%

– Median year built: 1966

– Total homes: 5,043

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#1. Ohio County

– Homes built before 1939: 34.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.3%

– Median year built: 1954

– Total homes: 20,882

You may also like: Best places to live in West Virginia

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.