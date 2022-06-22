ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Counties in West Virginia with the most pre-war homes

By Stacker
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDBT7_0gIUWRDe00

Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”

In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places , is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in West Virginia with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xLBz_0gIUWRDe00

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Webster County

– Homes built before 1939: 15.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.2%
– Median year built: 1972
– Total homes: 5,445

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHuXk_0gIUWRDe00

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mercer County

– Homes built before 1939: 15.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.8%
– Median year built: 1974
– Total homes: 30,007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIWGu_0gIUWRDe00

Canva

#28. Wood County

– Homes built before 1939: 15.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 12.6%
– Median year built: 1969
– Total homes: 40,288

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5gwZ_0gIUWRDe00

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Upshur County

– Homes built before 1939: 16.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.8%
– Median year built: 1977
– Total homes: 11,442

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADzXX_0gIUWRDe00

Canva

#26. Pleasants County

– Homes built before 1939: 16.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.8%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 3,406

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAZDr_0gIUWRDe00

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Cabell County

– Homes built before 1939: 16.5%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.1%
– Median year built: 1968
– Total homes: 46,340

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJHsR_0gIUWRDe00

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Roane County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 13.4%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 7,438

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hn9f_0gIUWRDe00

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Braxton County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 15.8%
– Median year built: 1978
– Total homes: 7,438

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyk6j_0gIUWRDe00

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Randolph County

– Homes built before 1939: 17.9%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.0%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 14,271

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzXoC_0gIUWRDe00

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Greenbrier County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.0%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.6%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 19,306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGYgf_0gIUWRDe00

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pendleton County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 16.2%
– Median year built: 1981
– Total homes: 5,233

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8zO5_0gIUWRDe00

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mineral County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.2%
– Median year built: 1973
– Total homes: 13,128

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkgU8_0gIUWRDe00

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Summers County

– Homes built before 1939: 18.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 13.8%
– Median year built: 1978
– Total homes: 7,715

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0F2T_0gIUWRDe00

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Preston County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.0%
– Homes built since 2000: 18.0%
– Median year built: 1979
– Total homes: 15,149

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191qz3_0gIUWRDe00

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#16. Brooke County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 4.6%
– Median year built: 1961
– Total homes: 10,778

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OG9YX_0gIUWRDe00

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Fayette County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.4%
– Median year built: 1972
– Total homes: 21,470

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083JV2_0gIUWRDe00

Canva

#14. Tucker County

– Homes built before 1939: 20.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 15.8%
– Median year built: 1981
– Total homes: 5,360

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DC8q_0gIUWRDe00

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gilmer County

– Homes built before 1939: 20.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.4%
– Median year built: 1975
– Total homes: 3,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgEMq_0gIUWRDe00

Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Barbour County

– Homes built before 1939: 21.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.4%
– Median year built: 1974
– Total homes: 7,926

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLqlK_0gIUWRDe00

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lewis County

– Homes built before 1939: 24.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 19.7%
– Median year built: 1976
– Total homes: 7,976

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTcaF_0gIUWRDe00

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Harrison County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.1%
– Median year built: 1961
– Total homes: 31,721

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LIbc_0gIUWRDe00

OZinOH // Flickr

#9. Wetzel County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 6.0%
– Median year built: 1965
– Total homes: 8,193

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJn6U_0gIUWRDe00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Taylor County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 13.0%
– Median year built: 1974
– Total homes: 7,513

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csidl_0gIUWRDe00

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ritchie County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 12.6%
– Median year built: 1973
– Total homes: 5,917

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5rp0_0gIUWRDe00

Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#6. McDowell County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.1%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 11,182

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVgsC_0gIUWRDe00

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Marion County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.3%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 26,371

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoVai_0gIUWRDe00

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Doddridge County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.3%
– Median year built: 1970
– Total homes: 3,915

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbn6y_0gIUWRDe00

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Marshall County

– Homes built before 1939: 30.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 6.8%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 15,750

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pHR6_0gIUWRDe00

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#2. Tyler County

– Homes built before 1939: 30.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 8.1%
– Median year built: 1966
– Total homes: 5,043

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyvNd_0gIUWRDe00

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#1. Ohio County

– Homes built before 1939: 34.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.3%
– Median year built: 1954
– Total homes: 20,882

WBOY 12 News

Our pleasure—things invented in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With West Virginia’s 159th birthday Monday, 12 News took a look back at some West Virginia history. While the Mountain State’s most-known invention among its residents is almost certainly the pepperoni roll–first commercially produced in 1927 by Giuseppe Argiro in Fairmont so that hungry coal miners could eat with one hand […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
