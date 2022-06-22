ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

La Grande remains on pace to top 1,000 units of blood donations in 2022

By DICK MASON The Observer
 4 days ago
LA GRANDE — The community of La Grande is on pace to have its best year for blood donations in at least two decades.

A total of 232 units of blood were collected earlier this month during a two-day American Red Cross blood drive in La Grande, boosting the total number of units donated during 2022 in three two-day blood drives to 678. The strong results mean La Grande, with a pair of two-day blood drives remaining in 2022, is on track to collect 1,130 units for the year, 165 units more than the 965 units collected in 2021 and 487 more than the total of 643 donated in 2020.

La Grande is part of the American Red Cross’ Idaho District, which encompasses all of Idaho and a portion of Eastern Oregon.

“La Grande has the most productive two-day blood drives in the district,” according to Stephen Dalmas, manager of the Idaho District.

Dalmas gives much of the credit for La Grande’s successful blood drives to the work of its managers, the husband and wife team of Linda and Sheldon Strand. He said their work is the reason the blood drives are well run.

The total 232 units donated during the June drive exceeded the Strands’ goal of 220 units. It also was the highest total donated during an American Red Cross blood drive this year.

A total 202 people donated during the June blood draw, which was conducted at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The total included Phil Gillette, of La Grande, who said he felt compelled to donate because of the unpredictable times the United States is experiencing.

“With all the stuff going on in the country, I know my blood is needed,” Gillette said at the blood drive.

Everyone at the blood drive was required to wear masks because Oregon rules addressing COVID-19 protocol in medical facilities make them mandatory. Sheldon Strand explained that the site of a blood drive is considered to be a temporary medical facility in the eyes of the state.

The two remaining 2022 American Red Cross blood drives in La Grande will be conducted Sept. 13-14 and Nov. 8-9. Each will run from noon to 6 p.m. the first day and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second day at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane.

