Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce invites you to enjoy the Summer Concerts in the Park, on Thursdays from June 23 to August 25, at 6:30 each evening. Concerts in the Park take place at the Tate-Evans Town Park Amphitheatre and are free to the public. The Summer Concerts in the Park feature outstanding local and regional bands that play fun dance music suitable for all ages, from Southern Rock to Oldies and Soul/Funk.

BANNER ELK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO