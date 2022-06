Two Massachusetts residents under 22 years old were killed this past weekend and two others seriously injured in a double fatal crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 11:42 a.m. on Sunday morning, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Sturbridge Barracks responded to a crash involving a 2003 BMW 325XI that had rolled over on I-395 southbound in Webster at the 3.3-mile marker.

WEBSTER, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO