MyRide Chester County, a volunteer transportation program for older adults, had its official kick-off/launch on April 26 at the Chester County Senior Center, where the MyRide coordinators shared information and answered questions about the much needed program and its benefits to everyone in attendance. The MyRide program has been successful in Madison County since 2017 and in Henderson County since 2018. The start date for MyRide to begin taking rides in Chester County was May 2. The program conducted its first ride on May 20 when volunteer driver Judy Wiley drove Miss Ivy Schattauer-Takaki to Klassic Images hair salon to get her hair cut. Miss Schattauer-Takaki was very appreciative to have someone take her to the salon since she does not have family members who live close by. Judy has been a volunteer driver in Madison County since July of 2021 and now volunteers in Chester County as well. When told how much MyRide appreciates her being a volunteer, Judy’s reply was, “I do this for me!” She volunteers because she truly enjoys it and feels it is so rewarding. MyRide is always needing volunteers. For more information on becoming a volunteer, call 731-668-6420.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO