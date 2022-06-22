Ordinance proposal would expand city's ability to tow vehicles blocking Chicago bike lanes
A Chicago alderman is expected to introduce a new ordinance to make bike lanes safer on Wednesday. The ordinance would expand the city's ability to immediately tow any vehicles that are blocking bike lanes. SEE MORE: Chicago crash that killed 3-year-old girl in Uptown was preventable, safety advocates say This comes after a 3-year-old girl was killed in a bike crash in Uptown earlier this month. Her family said a truck was blocking the bike lane. Nonprofit advocacy group Ride Illinois gave some tips Wednesday about safely sharing the roads this summer.
