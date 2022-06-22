Ordinance proposal would expand city's ability to tow vehicles blocking Chicago bike lanes

A Chicago alderman is expected to introduce a new ordinance to make bike lanes safer on Wednesday.

The ordinance would expand the city's ability to immediately tow any vehicles that are blocking bike lanes.

This comes after a 3-year-old girl was killed in a bike crash in Uptown earlier this month.

Her family said a truck was blocking the bike lane.

Nonprofit advocacy group Ride Illinois gave some tips Wednesday aboutthis summer.

Tips for driving safely around people on bikes

- Slow down when driving near bicyclists

- Give at least 3 feet of space when passing a bicyclist

- Avoid parking or driving in bike lanes

- Yield right-of-way to a bicyclist the same as other vehicles

- Do not honk at or harass bicyclists

Tips for biking safely near motorist vehicles

- Ride on the right side, in the same direction as traffic

- Be visible and predictable

- Communicate with other road users (ex. Use biking hand signals)

- Ride as far to the right as practicable

- Use lights when biking at night