New York Jets fans will never give up on their team no matter how much losing they go through. What motivates them to do so?. The New York Jets franchise is no stranger to losing. Historically, the Jets are one of the most snake-bitten franchises in the NFL. The search for the next Joe Namath has spanned over 50 years and encompassed guys from Richard Todd to Sam Darnold. Jets fans of all ages wonder if they’ll ever see a championship in their lifetimes.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO