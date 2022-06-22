ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Teen charged in Oswego with possession of a weapon on school grounds

By Delaney Keppner
informnny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 19-year-old is facing charges in Oswego after police investigated an incident at Oswego High School....

www.informnny.com

Comments / 2

Jason Frost
1d ago

The police are allowing shooters to go on rampages at schools. People need guns for protection. People can not rely on law enforcement.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 6/13/2022 – 6/19/2022

18:55:36 06/13/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0512 UM0 (3195) MV VIOL:REGISTRATION SUSPENDED. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0375.31 I0 (3094) EQUIP VIO:EXHAUST SYSTEM.
FULTON, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police in Rochester arrest 3 individuals on drug and weapons charges.

On June 23, 2022, at approximately 1:34 a.m., State Police conducted a lawful traffic stop in the area of 259 East Ridge Road, city of Rochester. Subsequent to the traffic stop, troopers located a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat, a back-pack containing 10.6 grams of fentanyl, and another loaded handgun in the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Oswego County, NY
Oswego County, NY
Crime & Safety
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: Man charged with DWI in Forestport

REMSEN- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. It was just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when the New York State Police in Remsen arrested Edward W. Wolff, 71, of Forestport, NY. He is officially charged with DWI (first offense). According to Troopers, the charge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oswego High School
Romesentinel.com

Madison County man accused of breaking and entering home

YORKVILLE — A Madison County man is accused of breaking into a home on Main Street in Yorkville Tuesday afternoon, according to the Yorkville Police Department. Police said Brian A. Land, 36, of Leonardsville, broke into a residence on Main Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. and law enforcement was notified while he was still inside the home. Officers from several local departments responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the home.
Romesentinel.com

Police make arrest after Canastota hit-and-run

CANASTOTA — A Madison County man has been charged with fleeing the scene after hitting a woman with his pickup truck in Canastota, according to the Canastota Police Department. Police said Richard Otts, 29, of Canastota, was behind the wheel in a southbound pickup truck in the 100 block...
CANASTOTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Romesentinel.com

Recent Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrests

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Cameron A. Kicinski, 20, of Oriskany Falls, was charged in Wampsville on June 13 with second-degree burglary and petty larceny. • Samantha F. Wheeler, 37, of Syracuse, was charged in Wampsville on June 15 with two counts of...
FL Radio Group

Inmate Arrested After Fight at Ontario County Jail

A fight at the Ontario County Jail has resulted in a Waterloo man’s arrest on assault charges. 34-year-old Scott Meldrum is accused of getting into a physical altercation with another inmate that resulted in an injury. Meldrum remained in the jail’s custody while awaiting the next arraignment in CAP...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Man hanged himself outside home near Nottingham High School, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man who hanged himself outside a home near Nottingham High School was found by a person walking by early Thursday afternoon, police said. The person was walking along the 3300 block of East Genesee Street, diagonal from the school, when they saw the man hanging from a tree, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Yorkville Police seeking help identifying larceny suspects

HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals from a larceny investigation after an incident that occurred at the Aldi’s on Oriskany Blvd on June 23rd. According to police, at around 10:38 am on Thursday, the two suspects left the store and...
HERKIMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Driver, 70, faces drunk driving charge, Rome police say

ROME — A 70-year-old man registered a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal threshold on East Oak Street Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Mark D. Parker, of Rome, was found stopped in a vehicle in the middle of East Oak Street...
ROME, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lee Center resident accused of criminally possessing stolen property, Troopers say

ANNSVILLE- A local resident is accused of criminally possessing stolen property, authorities say. It was shortly after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday when the New York State Police in Lee arrested and charged Chance H. Taylor, 38, of Lee Center, NY with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing stolen property in the fifth-degree.
cnycentral.com

Canastota man arrested a month following a hit-and-run

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — Richard Otts, 29, of Canastota has been charged with a hit-and-run almost a month after leaving the scene of an accident which left a woman hospitalized for several days. According to Canastota Police Department, Otts was driving down S. Peterboro Street on Saturday, May 28, when...
CANASTOTA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy