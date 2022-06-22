Teen charged in Oswego with possession of a weapon on school grounds
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 19-year-old is facing charges in Oswego after police investigated an incident at Oswego High School....www.informnny.com
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 19-year-old is facing charges in Oswego after police investigated an incident at Oswego High School....www.informnny.com
The police are allowing shooters to go on rampages at schools. People need guns for protection. People can not rely on law enforcement.
Comments / 2