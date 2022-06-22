Teen charged in Oswego with possession of a weapon on school grounds

YORKVILLE — A Madison County man is accused of breaking into a home on Main Street in Yorkville Tuesday afternoon, according to the Yorkville Police Department. Police said Brian A. Land, 36, of Leonardsville, broke into a residence on Main Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. and law enforcement was notified while he was still inside the home. Officers from several local departments responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the home.

2 DAYS AGO