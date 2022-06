Greeting from the City! “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it!” No matter what life brings us, we always have something to be glad about. Do not worry about what we do not have, but be happy for what we do have. While you are reading this article, stop and take a moment to pray for the families that are homeless, have no food or are sleeping under bridges or on sidewalks, for the thousands of U.S. Troops that are away from their families and for the mom and dad that do not know where their child/children are. I often think about the mom/dad who may have lost their child/children or loved one in some type of shooting and all of the thousands of families that have lost a loved one because of COVID-19. So many of us have not had to go through that type of pain, but there are so many that have gone through some type of pain, and you may be one of them. So, what can we do? Keep praying and trusting in the Lord! He will never leave us or forget about us!

HENDERSON, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO