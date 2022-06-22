ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

Henderson|Chester County Chamber of commerce holds candidate forum

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday, the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum for those...

Chester County Independent

Jody Pickens announces recent election to VP of District Attorneys General Conference’s Executive Committee

Jody S. Pickens, 26th District Attorney General, has been elected by fellow members of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) to serve as vice president on the organization’s Executive Committee. In this new position, Pickens will play a pivotal role in guiding the overall administration of justice in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chester County Independent

Ham Radio License testing is June 25

There will be Ham Radio License testing at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 25. It will be testing for all license levels, and walk-ins are welcome. There is testing for all classes of Amateur Radio license. It will be held at the Henderson Fire Station training room at 505 Sanford Street...
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for July 1

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a Sobriety Roadside Safety Checkpoint at 9 p.m., July 1, 2022, on State Route 100, east of Talley Store Road in Chester County. Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others annually in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists. The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Two-year fire investigation leads to indictment of two West Tennessee women

Two West Tennessee women are facing charges in a 2019 Benton County fire investigation. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday charging 38-year-old Candace L. Wright, of Camden, and 34-year-old Sharon R. Collins, of Jackson, with Arson, Vandalism over $250,000, Aggravated Burglary, and Theft of Property over $10,000.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Jackson doctor suspended for a second time

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has suspended the license of a West Tennessee cancer doctor for a second time. The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners suspended Dr. Omar Ahmad’s license in 2014 but lifted that suspension in 2020. In March of 2022, the broad suspended Ahmad’s license again and said he treated […]
JACKSON, TN
tippahnews.com

Search continues for missing 75 year old Alcorn County man

The search continues for a missing Alcorn County man last seen Wednesday morning. Wade Davis, from the Jacinto area, was last seen leaving his home walking his dog in the Jacinto area. That was at approximately 9 am Wednesday morning. Alcorn County Second District Supervisor James Voyles posted the following...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
thunderboltradio.com

Lauderdale County man charged with rape in Dyer County

A Lauderdale County man is in the Dyer County Jail after allegedly raping a woman at a Dyersburg business. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 34-year-old Jimmy Taylor, of Ripley, was arrested Wednesday on charges of Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Isbell says the incident happened late Tuesday...
DYER COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Oakland Home Destroyed In Fire; People & Pets Safe

Oakland, Tenn.–A home at 225 Whitehead Loop was destroyed by an early morning fire, but all the residents–including the dogs and cats–were able to get out of the house. One resident was transported to the hospital with possible smoke inhalation. The Oakland Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched...
OAKLAND, TN
radionwtn.com

Scattered Grass Fires Extinguished Near Henry

Henry, Tenn.–The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was busy–and hot–Wednesday evening as they extinguished scattered grass fires along Hwy. 79S. The department was dispatched initially at 6 p.m. on a report of a grass fire in the area of Skunk Hollow Rd. While en route, they noticed additional fires on the side of the road around Mockingbird Avenue and Pioneer Road.
HENRY, TN

