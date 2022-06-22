ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens announce passing of outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died this week at age 26, the team announced Wednesday. His death was confirmed by multiple sources. No cause of death was announced. "He was a kind, respectful...

ClutchPoints

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’

Wednesday morning brought some tragic news as it was announced that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away on Tuesday night. The cause of death is currently unknown, but a police spokeswoman offered some insight into the situation. There is no suspicion of foul play. However, she does believe an overdose could be the cause. […] The post Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Larry Brown Sports

The Spun

Larry Brown Sports

Yardbarker

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Spun

The Spun

The Spun

The Spun

