Chanhassen, MN

Shakopee man dies following Chanhassen crash

By Staff report
 4 days ago

A Shakopee man died following a crash at the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Great Plains Boulevard in Chanhassen on June 15. At 5:19 a.m., the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the crash. Deputies arrived...

Authorities recover body from Minnesota River in Shakopee

A body was discovered floating in the Minnesota River at Shakopee by fishermen on Saturday, June 25. At 10:59 a.m., 911 Dispatch received a report of the body floating upstream from The Landing - Minnesota River Heritage Park, according to a Scott County Sheriff's Office press release. Sheriff deputies, with...
SHAKOPEE, MN
kfgo.com

Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – A pedestrian was struck by a car in a fatal crash in Burnsville just before two early this (Sunday) morning. The car, driven by 36-year-old Nicholas Barbour of Oakdale, MN, was traveling Eastbound on Highway 13 at Nicollet Avenue. The victim, a 31-year-old man from...
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Fishermen find body floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee

Police and firefighters recovered a body from the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Saturday. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says fishermen reported a body floating in the river just upstream from The Landing–Minnesota River Heritage Park just before 11 a.m. “Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 injured after car crashes into Bloomington house

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after a multi-vehicle injury left three injured and one vehicle lodged partly inside a nearby home in Bloomington.The Bloomington Fire Department shared images of the crash's aftermath. Multiple stations responded to the crash, which was located near the intersection of West 106th Street and Thomas Avenue.The fire department said three people had to be extricated and were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.The city police department is investigating the crash. No possible cause has been released.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Robbinsdale man killed, woman injured in crash near Prior Lake

A 92-year-old Robbinsdale man was killed in a two-car collision on Highway 282 near Prior Lake on Thursday, June 24, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. According to the state patrol, Vernon F. Rutzen was killed in the crash, which happened around 12:38 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 282 and County Road 79 in Sand Creek Township. Rutzen was flown to Hennepin County Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, June 14-19

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 14-19. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. June 17: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Waseca woman suffers minor injuries when UTV catches fire

A Waseca man suffered minor injuries after a UTV caught fire south of Minnesota Lake. Thursday evening just before 7 p.m., Faribault County deputies, along with the Easton Fire Department, responded to a report of a Polaris Ranger 900 on fire near 51347 200th St. Barbara Kunz, 67, was traveling...
WASECA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Eden Prairie man killed in car crash near Valleyfair

A 19-year-old Eden Prairie man died in a two-car collision near Valleyfair just before midnight Tuesday, June 21, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. According to the state patrol, Charlie Alleman died as a result of the crash. Alleman, driving a Volkswagen Golf, was making a turn from County Road 101 westbound onto Valley Park Drive when a Mitsubishi Outlander traveling eastbound on County Road 101 collided with his vehicle.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were shot near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Saturday night, police said.Officers from Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota and the Park Police arrived at a "chaotic scene" at Main Street and Sixth Avenue just after 11 p.m., according to police. Multiple fights broke out among a large crowd as police investigated.Police found four people with gunshot wounds, including a man in his 30s who had been shot in the head. He was hospitalized and his wound is life-threatening. An 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl all suffered wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.It's unclear whether the four who were shot knew each other."Preliminary information indicates that a crowd of people and vehicles was gathered near the intersection when gunfire erupted," the Minneapolis Police Department said. "This gathering was not a scheduled or official event."No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

2-year-old killed in crash on County Road 81 in Maple Grove

A 2-year-old child is dead after a crash in Maple Grove Thursday evening. According to the Maple Grove Police Department, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the 16000 block of County Road 81 just before 5:30 p.m. A toddler injured in the crash was later declared...
CBS Minnesota

Man arrested after kidnapping woman at workplace, holding her for hours inside Brooklyn Park home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man was arrested Friday after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her against her will for several hours inside his home. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the woman, who knew the man, was able to break free around 3:30 p.m., when she fled the home and got neighbors to call for help. The 911 caller reported what happened as a domestic assault. Officers responded to the neighborhood and stopped the man as he was driving way. He was arrested without incident. The victim told officers that the man kidnapped her around 6 a.m. while she was arriving at her workplace in nearby Plymouth. The man drove her to his home in the north Minneapolis suburb, where he held the woman against her will for roughly nine hours. 
swnewsmedia.com

Chaska police respond to thefts, drug violation

Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. At 12:47 p.m. officers responded to a Koehnen Drive address for an abuse/neglect report. At 8:25 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Hazeltine Boulevard for an alcohol-related traffic report. June 7.
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mendota Heights rolls out new tool to catch speeders

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- If you think you can speed through Mendota Heights unnoticed, think again. You might even get a letter in the mail to prove it.Digital meters along Marie Avenue West tell drivers their speed, as does Tom Hastings from his driveway. Thirty miles per hour is a pace he'd prefer, but doesn't always see."This is a racetrack sometimes, 50-60 [mph]," Hastings said. His concerns, and that of his neighbors, are something the police department knows well."In Mendota Heights we get a lot of complaints, like that one, regarding traffic," said Capt. Wayne Wegener, as a car sped past...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN

