U.S. Senator Jerry Moran Weekly Newsletter

U.S. Senate Passes Historic Toxic Exposure Legislation. On Thursday, the Senate passed the most comprehensive toxic exposure package ever considered in our nation’s history. The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 will deliver all veterans suffering from toxic exposure health care...
HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation."He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."At its...
House Republicans say their report, expected later this year, will attempt to clear Trump's name by linking the January 6 Capitol attack to Nancy Pelosi, the FBI, Capitol Police, the National Guard, and others.
As expected, the shadow of Arizona loomed large during the first House hearing into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our nation’s Capitol and our way of life.
There were the oh-so Proud Boys from our state, identifiable by their orange hats and armbands that day as they ripped down barricades and attacked...
Lawmakers will demand answers on the arrest of several employees of late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert at the Capitol Thursday when Congress resumes next week, a leading Republican told Fox News. Days after Democrats on the House January 6 Committee called on Rep. Barry Loudermilk's, R-Ga, to answer questions...
Democratic Representative Cori Bush of Missouri told The Independent that any Republican member of Congress who helped instigate the January 6 riot on the Capitol should be expelled and if need be, prosecuted. The progressive lawmaker was one of many Democratic members of Congress in the audience on Thursday for the House select committee investigating the riot’s first prime time hearing in the Cannon House Office Building. “I was here. I remember what it felt like, to know what it’s like”, Ms Bush told The Independent after the hearing wrapped up. “I need to see what’s going to...
The Missouri Supreme Court on Friday said it had reported the use of an officially produced photo of three court judges with Attorney General Eric Schmitt for possible ethics violations after it showed up in a campaign mailer promoting him for U.S. Senate. The statement from the court, stating it “renounces the use” of the […]
The post Missouri Supreme Court ‘renounces’ use of photo with judges to promote Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
As she runs this year for re-election amid a difficult political climate for Democrats, Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia says she’s "going to be emphasizing the fact that I'm an accountable and engaged legislator." "I'm a hardworking person. I'm a public servant. I'm a proud American. I believe in...
Jason Ravnsborg, the South Dakota attorney general who ran over and killed a man on a highway in 2020, was convicted in an impeachment trial by state lawmakers on Tuesday, effectively ending his career. The South Dakota Senate voted 24-9 to affirm count one against Ravnsborg, meeting the two-thirds majority...
Former West Virginia legislator Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, has been sentenced to three months in prison. Evans, 37, went live on Facebook as mobs of Donald Trump supporters overran the Capitol. He could be seen shouting, “The revolution has started!” as he egged on rioters carrying poles, stolen police shields and fire extinguishers.
Most of Iowa’s Republican federal representatives voted against bipartisan legislation to address gun violence because it might threaten Americans’ constitutional rights. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act increases background checks for people ages 18 to 21 who are buying a gun and allocates millions of dollars for mental health and school safety programs. “There are many […]
The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republican representatives oppose gun reform bill due to constitutional concerns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BOSTON – Hundreds of people demonstrated in Boston Friday night in opposition of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Protesters rallied at Park Street Station before marching through Boston to Copley Square. "I just feel really heartbroken," one woman told WBZ. "I don't think it's the government's business to be involved in what we do with our bodies," another woman said. Rachel, who preferred WBZ not use her last name, believes it's an important day. Pregnant in grad school she made a decision to keep her baby. "I kept him, and the lord provided and I've been on welfare, I've been on WIC, I can't imagine not having him in my life," Rachel said. While abortion is still legal in Massachusetts, politicians and reproductive rights supporters gathered at the State House with a warning, including Senator Elizabeth Warren."They will not rest until they ban abortion across this nation, this is the fight we are in," Warren said. On Beacon Hill lawmakers have been working on bills to strengthen abortion access and provide protections to Massachusetts abortion providers concerned they could now be targeted for helping patients from out of state.
Senator Josh Hawley had two reasons to celebrate Dobbs v Jackson: the first is that as an ardent opponent of abortion, the Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v Wade. The second reason is that his wife worked on the Supreme Court decision. Mr Hawley spoke to reporters on a press call after the Supreme Court decision and spoke about how his wife Erin Morrow Hawley had worked on the Dobbs v Jackson case. “She litigated this case, wrote the brief of this case along with the solicitor general of Mississippi and so she has litigated this with Mississippi since...
House lawmakers on Wednesday backed plans to overhaul Army fitness standards for troops in combat jobs, mirroring plans adopted by senators last week that could upend how the services test troops to ensure they are prepared for the rigors of the battlefield. The proposal, included in the House Armed Services’...
Comments / 0