Kansas State

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran Weekly Newsletter

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senate Passes Historic Toxic Exposure Legislation. On Thursday, the Senate passed the most comprehensive toxic exposure package ever considered in our nation’s history. The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 will deliver all veterans suffering from toxic exposure health care...

