ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Alzheimer’s Association to host Dementia education workshops, Pitt County

By Emily Cervarich
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkFlR_0gIUPus400

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Alzheimer’s Association Eastern North Carolina Chapter is hosting a three-part dementia education series in partnership with the Farmville Public Library.

On the third Monday of every month from July through September, the workshops will take place at the Farmville Public Library located at 4275 W. Church Street.

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. More than 6 million Americans and 180,000 North Carolinian residents are living with it. This series is designed to provide a general understanding of the disease for any with interest or concern.

Part 1 (Monday, July 18th, 5-6 pm) – “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” – Attendees will become familiar with the warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease, the difference between normal aging and will find out how to recognize the signs in themselves or others.

Part 2 (Monday, August 15th, 5-6 pm) – “Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia” – Those in attendance will learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s and the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia. They will also explore the stages and risk factors and hear about current research and treatments available for some symptoms.

Part 3 (Monday, September 19th, 5-6 pm) – “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” – Attendees will learn about the lifestyle habits that may keep our brains healthy as we age and possibly delay the onset of cognitive decline. An overview will include research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement.

“Programs like this series are designed to let those impacted by Alzheimer’s know that we are here for them from the beginning of a diagnosis and throughout their journey with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia,”  said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “This is a wonderful opportunity to learn how to be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.”

The three-part workshop is FREE and open to anyone interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, as well as the care and support resources and services that are available. Registration is strongly suggested to ensure space for all attendees. To sign up for any workshop in the series, visit tinyurl.com/AlzFarmville or call 800-272-3900.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Medicine and food giveaway in Bethel this weekend

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) -People in need of over-the-counter medicine and food will be able to get it all for free this weekend in Bethel. An over-the-counter medicine giveaway is being held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bethel Youth Community Center, 7449 Main St., Bethel. It will also include a mobile grocery store offering fresh local produce, as well as a variety of other food items.
BETHEL, NC
WNCT

Event looks to assist veterans with different needs

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Assistance is on the way. On July 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be an event called Duplin County Stand Down 2022. This event will be assisting veterans by offering Employment Services, Medical Screening, Housing Referrals, VA Benefits, Food, Toiletries, Barber Services, Clothing and Legal Services. While the […]
WALLACE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County United way hosting annual fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The United Way of Onslow County is having its annual fundraiser Friday night. The annual fundraiser will be a lip sync battle at Limelight in Jacksonville. There will be four people battling it out for people to enjoy. The non-profit’s original fundraiser was impacted by COVID-19 so it was replaced by […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

smART Kinston City Project Foundation promotes growing ‘creative economy’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The smART Kinston City Project Foundation is a nonprofit that’s looking to grow Kinston’s “creative economy.” “smART Kinston is a smart initiative which is available in any city if someone is like Stephen Hill. He is our founder and a great supporter of the program,” said Raney Rogers, the executive director. […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Sports
Farmville, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
Farmville, NC
Sports
Pitt County, NC
Education
Farmville, NC
Education
Pitt County, NC
Government
City
Farmville, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

Lenoir County health care worker honored

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A health care worker from UNC Lenoir Health Care was given a special award for her dedication to making an impact on the health of those in her community. Each month a healthcare hero is awarded and recognized on local and national levels through USA Today...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Possible NC approval of medical marijuana use stirs discussion

Following the North Carolina Senate’s approval to legalize medical marijuana in the state, East Carolina University faculty and local business owners in Greenville, NC, discuss the possible approval of medical marijuana, and its use and benefits. Recently, the NC Senate approved a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Salvation Army to serve free kids meals for the summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Salvation Army will be serving free kids’ summer meals. From June 20 to August 26, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, kids under 18 can receive free meals at 2718 S Memorial Dr., in Greenville. If you have any questions about this event, call (252) 756-3388.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Nutrition#Aging#Church Street#Senior Health#Association#Americans#North Carolinian#The Latest Research
WNCT

New group of PCC student ambassadors meet for first time

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College’s newest group of student ambassadors met for the first time June 17 to begin preparations for their duties during the 2022-23 academic year.     The nine-member group features four returnees and five newcomers who will assist PCC staff with recruiting and help out during college-related events and PCC Foundation […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local leaders get closer look at reentry obstacles ex-offenders encounter

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Red tape, transportation woes, drug addiction, food insecurity, homelessness, medical costs, mental health issues, trouble finding employment — these were just some of the difficulties encountered by participants in Tuesday’s reentry simulation exercise at Pitt Community College.     To help local leaders better understand the challenges associated with making the transition […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County students receive CTE learning

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County students are gearing up in more ways than one. “Today’s career and technical education are not yesterday’s vocational classes. It’s very different in that we’re looking at careers, not necessarily a job, but a career,” said Victoria Hamill, Beaufort County Schools director of CTE. Beaufort County Schools has three […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Preaching Camp to be held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Preaching Camp on July 29 from 8 am to 6 pm and July 30 from 8 am to 1 pm. There will be an opportunity for church planters, associate ministers, pastors and others to increase their skill level in sermon preparation and delivery. There will […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WITN

PITTCycle Fridays relaunches with $100 incentives

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has revived FreeCycle Fridays as PITTCycle Fridays with new incentives for the thrifty public. The county says the aim is to take previously unwanted, but still usable, items and transform them into something better. By holding the PITTCycle Photo Contest, participants can show a before and after of the claimed item for a chance to win cash prizes. These contests will be held every three months and the winner will receive $100.
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Queen Street gets a makeover from out of town volunteers

On Monday, June 20, 2022, downtown business owner Brandon Potter made a post on Facebook concerning the state of the flower beds on Queen Street. Instead of just making a complaint post, he also offered to be a part of the solution, and he did just that. Kinston Lenoir County...
KINSTON, NC
deltanews.tv

Greenville park "suspension" stops all park activities

As The Delta News told you FIRST Tuesday night, the Greenville city council "suspended" the entire Greenville Parks and Recreation department in an unprecedented move. Those involved say, it came out of nowhere.... during Tuesday night's Greenville City Council meeting. The council voted on and entered an order to stop EVERYTHING park-related in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
Mount Olive Tribune

Employees retire from southern Wayne schools

More than 20 Wayne County Public Schools employees recently announced their retirement from seven southern Wayne County schools. Those employees were recognized during a retirement ceremony held at Lane Tree Conference Center. District leaders took time to thank the retirees for their contributions to public education. “Each of our employees...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Three sites fail latest Sound Rivers Swim Guide

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Tar-Pamlico gets the clean-water go-ahead this week, while three sites on the Lower Neuse failed the Swim Guide test this week: Black Beard Sailing Club on Upper Broad Creek, Slocum Creek in Havelock and Lawson Creek Park. “We’re in the middle of a drought, but the New Bern area did see […]
NEW BERN, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

This week in history: June 22-28

Mount Olive native and Goldsboro resident Lt. Col. Charles A. Summerlin formally ended his N.C. National Guard career that spanned more than three decades. He was the commanding officer of the 690th Maintenance Battalion headquartered in Goldsboro. Southern Wayne graduate Jimmy Shaver and his mother, Dorothy, used metal and plastic...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy