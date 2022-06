Do you, like me, ever wonder how it was that Wisconsin voters sent an outlier like Michael Gableman to serve on the state's highest court?. Gableman has spent nearly a year now conducting what will go down as perhaps the most incompetent "investigation" in Wisconsin's once proud legal history. His boorishness was on full display recently before Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington when he was called on to explain whether he has violated the judge's order to stop deleting documents requested in an open records suit.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO