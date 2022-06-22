ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

State Department adviser: Conditions are different from when Obama called gas tax holiday a ‘gimmick’

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7TBD_0gIUPYeC00
Tweet

A State Department official defended President Biden’s decision to urge Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for the summer as a measure of relief for the public.

Amos Hochstein, the senior adviser for global energy security in the department, told CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday that current conditions are different from when then-presidential candidate Barack Obama called a gas tax holiday a “gimmick” during his campaign.

Obama said in April 2008, with the Great Recession underway and gas prices soaring, that approving a temporary relief period is not the answer to rising costs.

“We’re arguing over a gimmick to save you half a tank of gas over the course of the entire summer so that everyone in Washington can pat themselves on the back and say that they did something,” Obama said at the time.

Hochstein said Biden’s Wednesday call for Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months is what the federal government can do to give “breathing room” to the American people.

The federal government currently levies an 18.4-cent tax on gas and 24.4-cent tax on diesel fuel. Biden’s announcement comes as gas prices have risen sharply in the face of lingering supply disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that countries have put in place in response.

Hochstein said the cost of a gallon of gas has increased by about $2 since Russian forces amassed on Ukraine’s border and invaded in the country in February. He said these conditions put the country in “unprecedented times” and that Biden has said he would do what he can to reduce the price of gas.

Hochstein added that Biden is also urging governors to do what they can to suspend state-level gas taxes or turn to other measures like partial refunds. He said the average state tax on gasoline is about 30 cents, so consumers could see a 50-cent cut in the price if states act as Biden is urging the federal government to.

The gas tax holiday proposal received criticism from a member of the president’s party: Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) posted on Twitter that he’s happy that Biden to looking for ways to lower the cost of gas but that suspending gas taxes, which he said pays for infrastructure projects, is a “shortsighted and inefficient way to provide relief.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee’s Most Damning Revelation Yet

The most damning piece of evidence presented at today’s Select Committee hearing on the January 6 insurrection wasn’t a sound bite from a star witness, nor was it another never-before-seen video of the assault on the Capitol. The revelation amounted to a single highlighted sentence in an email sent days after the attack by one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, John Eastman, to another, Rudy Giuliani: “I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Tom Carper
Person
John Berman
Person
Amos Hochstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gimmick#States Act#Gas Prices#Tax Holiday#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#State Department#Cnn#American#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
The Hill

The Hill

609K+
Followers
73K+
Post
458M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy