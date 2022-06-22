Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Starting July 1, it will be easier to get medical marijuana in the commonwealth. Patients...www.nbc29.com
I’ve been buying mine for near on 55 years now. I won’t be needing any card or any of that nonsense as now I can grow it legally in Virginia. That what I grow rivals the best the dispensaries have to offer. In my opinion mine is better. I may be biased thought.
No it means you can obtain a medical certificate from your doctor and not have to pay or apply to the state to activate your medical card. Makes it much easier seeing the state is 9 months behind on issuing state cards.
