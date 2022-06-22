ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card

By Isabel Cleary
NBC 29 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Starting July 1, it will be easier to get medical marijuana in the commonwealth. Patients...

demoman6
2d ago

I’ve been buying mine for near on 55 years now. I won’t be needing any card or any of that nonsense as now I can grow it legally in Virginia. That what I grow rivals the best the dispensaries have to offer. In my opinion mine is better. I may be biased thought.

P Flo
2d ago

No it means you can obtain a medical certificate from your doctor and not have to pay or apply to the state to activate your medical card. Makes it much easier seeing the state is 9 months behind on issuing state cards.

