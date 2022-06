Most children in Reception year in Wales will begin to receive free school meals from September, the Welsh Government has announced.The Labour Government said on Monday that the majority of local authorities should be ready to deliver on the first phase of its policy of a free meal for all primary pupils from the start of the autumn term.The scheme, which is one of the strands of the Welsh Government’s co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru, is due to be fully rolled out by 2024.The Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru said they are hoping to implement free school meals for all...

